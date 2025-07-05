Proud son of Bihar Gurmeet Choudhary enjoys Litti Chokha during his Patna visit

Mumbai, July 5 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently enjoyed a gala time during his visit to Patna, Bihar.

Calling himself a proud son of Bihar, he met his fans in Panta and even relished the beloved local delicacy, Litti Chokha.

Gurmeet took to his official Instagram handle and dropped some fun sneak peeks from his time in Patna.

He was seen facing the camera in a white sleeveless T-shirt, paired with blue ripped jeans, white sneakers, and groovy sunglasses.

The photos and videos were accompanied by the caption, "A proud son of Bihar...Today I’m in Patna—meeting some amazing fans and enjoying the one and only litti chokha! every time I come here, I feel deeply connected. The love I’ve always received from Bihar is beyond words. Thank you for making me who I am. Love you all!"

Recently, Gurmeet shed light on his lifelong connection with martial arts. He used social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to legend Bruce Lee.

Dropping a bare-bodied pic of himself on his IG, the 'Khamoshiyan' actor penned the caption, “Bare body. Bare soul. Martial arts has been my companion since childhood. I’ve always been a big fan of Bruce Lee — not just for his moves, but for the discipline, consistency, and relentless hard work he stood for. #BruceLeeInspiration #MartialArts.”

Talking about his work commitments, Gurmeet last graced the screen in Netflix's romantic crime thriller “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein."

Made under the direction of Sidharth Sengupta, the series also stars Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anchal Singh in significant roles, along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh, and Brijendra Kala as the supporting cast.

Backed by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt. Ltd., season two of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” premiered on the streaming giant on November 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, Gurmeet has yet to announce his forthcoming project.

