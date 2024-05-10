Proud son Ram Charan strikes pose with father Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Megastar Chiranjeevi, on Thursday, was honored with the Padma Vibhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Accompanied by his son, Ram Charan, he was captured in a photo with the medal.

Joining Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, daughter Sushmita, and daughter-in-law, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, also attended the esteemed event in Delhi.

Ram Charan posted some memorable snapshots on his official Instagram account, expressing his pride for his father with the caption, "Congratulations dad. So proud of you. #padmavibhushanchiranjeevi @chiranjeevikonidela (sic)."

Upasana teased Charan with a playful comment, remarking, "Wow Mr. rc - posted on time !!! (sic)."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hosted a dinner for all the Padma awardees at his residence. Chiranjeevi and his family attended the dinner.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order; and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Last month, the President presented three Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 55 Padma Shri Awards on April 22.

"The Padma Awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial tomorrow morning. They will also visit

Rashtrapati Bhawan and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya," as per a Ministry of Home Affairs press release.

