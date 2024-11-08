"Proud that 'Singham' franchise changed the narrative around police portrayal in films": Ajay Devgn

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is grateful for all the love he has been receiving from the audience for his portrayal of a cop in 'Singham Again'.

In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise.

As 'Singham Again 3' is performing exceptionally well at the box office, Ajay in a candid conversation expressed gratitude to the audience and also talked about how the 'Singham' franchise changed the narrative around police portrayals in Bollywood films.

"I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal was one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police," Ajay emphasized.

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

With a strong Day 7 (Thursday) collection of Rs 11.2 crore, the film's total earnings have soared to Rs. 186.60 crore so far, as per the makers.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor