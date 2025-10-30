Puja Banerjee credits Zeenat Aman and Jaya Prada for inspiring her look in ‘Dirty Scams’

Mumbai, Oct 30 Television actress Puja Banerjee has opened up about her look in her upcoming anthology, “Dirty Scams.” She revealed that it draws inspiration from Bollywood icons Zeenat Aman and Jaya Prada.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress said she wanted to bring back the charm and elegance of the retro era through her character’s styling. Talking about her role and look, Puja shared, “Playing Mohini is unlike anything I’ve done before. Her calmness is her weapon, and her beauty is her disguise. The look is inspired by icons like Zeenat Aman and Jaya Prada, elegant yet powerfully enigmatic. From the flowers in her hair to the delicate accessories, every detail adds to her mystery. It’s a role that challenged me and thrilled me in equal measure.”

Hungama OTT's upcoming anthology 'Dirty Scams’ features new stories in every episode. In the latest episode, titled 'Aashram', Puja Banerjee plays the role of a lady Guru, which is releasing on October 30, 2025. In the episode Aashram, the actress takes on the role of a calm yet enigmatic healer who runs a couples’ retreat—one where relationships unravel instead of mending. Beneath her gentle demeanor and captivating presence lies a shrewd, calculating mind that always ensures she gets her way.

Meanwhile, Puja Banerjee was previously seen in Hungama OTT's web series anthology 'Hasratein S2.’ Reflecting on her character, she had earlier shared, “Navina is every woman who’s spent her life giving, until she forgets what it feels like to receive. For years, she has been the backbone of her family— the dependable daughter, sister, teacher, while juggling her professional life.”

“But somewhere in that quiet sacrifice, she lost touch with her longing.” She further added, “Playing her made me realize how deeply powerful it is when a woman finally says, ‘I matter too.’ That one swipe didn’t just lead her to a man—it led her back to herself.”

