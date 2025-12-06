"Pulkit has gifted rackets to friends, family...": Kriti Kharbanda picks her "go-to" pickleball partner at IPBL 2025

By Nikita Bishay

New Delhi [India], December 6 : The ongoing Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) witnessed an exciting dose of star power as Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda graced the tournament on Friday.

Bringing her usual charm and cheer to the sporting atmosphere, Kriti not only attended the matches but also picked up a paddle for a quick, friendly round with Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain.

Speaking to ANI, Kriti expressed her love for the sport, also reflecting on how she frequently indulges in pickleball games with her husband, actor Pulkit Samrat.

"Pulkit has gifted rackets to all our friends and family members and has asked them to join us for pickleball whenever we call them. We have made a small group, and we make sure we play twice a week. Pulkit is my go-to pickleball partner," the 'Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana' star shared.

Kriti also opened up on her attachment with the sport, describing it as a "meditative" experience.

"I love pickleball. I have played tennis for a very long time, but it is way tougher. Pickleball is a very meditative sport. I often visualise my younger self when I play the game, reliving my old memories from childhood," she said.

She also emphasised the need for youngsters to indulge more in outdoor sports in the evolving age of technology.

Kriti Kharbanda, who is known for her passion for fitness, went for a sporty-chic look for the event, instantly drawing the crowd's attention. She chose a neon crop top paired with black pants, sports shoes, and a striking metallic jacket.

She took time to interact with the guests and enjoy the matches before posing for pictures. Kriti applauded the initiative, calling it a great move to popularise the sport in India.

The inaugural Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), launched by The Times Group and recognised as India's only national pickleball league sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), is being played from December 1 to 7 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per a press release from IPBL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor