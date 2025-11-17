Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma announce release date of ‘Rahu Ketu’

Mumbai, Nov 17 The makers of the upcoming film “Rahu Ketu” have officially announced its release date on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the motion poster with the caption, “Twice the manoranjan. Twice the fun. Naye saal mein, dasha aur disha badalne aa rahe hain Rahu-Ketu! #RahuKetu in cinemas on 16th January, 2026.” The film’s lead actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma also reshared the release date on their official Instagram handles. The newly released motion poster showcases the addictive Papi tune — a catchy hook that sparks curiosity about the mysterious character.

Speaking about the film, Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said in a statement, “At Zee Studios, we’re committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. Rahu Ketu does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that’s loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart.”

Suraj Singh, Producer, BLive Productions, added, “From the start, we knew Rahu Ketu needed a team that could balance heart, satire, and scale. Vipul’s vision does exactly that. The film carries the spirit of entertainment we believe in, while giving audiences something genuinely new to experience. We’re thrilled to partner with Zee Studios and can’t wait for viewers to enter this world.”

“Rahu Ketu” brings together elements of folklore, situational humour, and pointed social insight to craft an engaging cinematic experience. Set against the backdrop of everyday chaos, the film marks the return of Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s pairing after the Fukrey franchise. The upcoming comedy also stars Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha.

Directed and written by Vipul Vig, “Rahu Ketu” explores myth meeting modernity through a comedic lens.

Produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, “Rahu Ketu” is slated to hit theatres on 16 January 2026.

