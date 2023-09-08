Pulkit Samrat expresses gratitude for overwhelming response to ‘Fukrey 3’ trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : After the trailer of ‘Fukrey 3’ was launched, Pulkit Samrat and the other star cast members have been receiving overwhelming responses and appreciation. The actor on Friday expressed his gratitude on social media.

Talking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a clip from the film’s trailer launch event.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw6kF5DBWzw/

The video showcased the Pulkit’s moments with fans and epically with his co-star Varun Sharma.

The bond of Hunny and Choochaa can’t be missed whether on-screen or off-screen.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “#fukrey3 trailer launch was not just another launch, it was a reunion of all the Fukras around the globe!! Thank you our Fukrey family to spread the trailer like wildfire! We wouldn’t be reaching our 3rd instalment without you all!”

Recently, the makers unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the third instalment of ‘Fukrey’.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Sharma shared the trailer video with his character Choochaa style caption.

He wrote, “Ouiiii…Ouiii…Ouiiii…Aagaya Bhai Aagaya Apna Trailer Aagaya. Isa Baar Aapke liye laaye hai ek naya tohfa!#Fukrey3 trailer out now.”

The makers treated fans to an incredibly impressive trailer during a grand launch event attended by the Fukrey gang, Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji and the entire film team.

At the trailer launch, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh posed for the paps.

And highlights were the fun banter between Choochaa (Varun) and Bholi Punjaban (Richa) as they posed together.

The trailer of ‘Fukrey 3’ brought back fond memories of this beloved comedy franchise. Seeing the Fukrey gang, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choochaa (Varun Sharma), Lali (Manjot Singh), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), and Pandit Ji (Pankaj Tripathi) back on the screens is truly a delight. The trailer is filled with laughter and hilarious moments, ensuring that the film will be incredibly entertaining.

Pulkit and Varun’s characters are seen planning to fight an election against Richa Chadha in the trailer.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises.

The third instalment of the comedy-drama 'Fukrey' will be released in theatres on September 28.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1. Now it’s shifted back to the month of September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor