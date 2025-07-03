Pulkit Samrat 'marinates' his face with wife Kriti Kharbanda's nuskhe for glowing skin

Mumbai, July 3 Actor Pulkit Samrat took to social media to share how he has been pampering his skin with wife Kriti Kharbanda's nuskhe.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Fukrey' actor revealed that her homemade skincare remedies have become his go-to secret for glowing skin.

Samrat posted a few fun photos of himself with a homemade face mask on, striking quirky poses for the camera as he flaunted his skincare routine.

Alongside the images, he wrote, "Face marinated and ready to glow! @kriti.kharbanda ke nuskhe."

Interestingly, Kriti took to the comments section of Pulkit’s post to react with a playful note.

She commented, "Oh, hello, hottie."

The actress added, "#skincare karega, toh #bacharahega."

Pulkit and Kriti often indulged in light-hearted banter on social media, frequently giving each other sweet shoutouts.

A few days ago, the 'Sanam Re' actor shared a series of photographs from a shoot in Himachal Pradesh on Instagram.

One of the standout moments in the carousel featured the actor wearing a traditional Himachali cap -- a subtle yet heartwarming nod to the region's cultural heritage.

The post quickly caught the attention of his wife, Kriti Kharbanda, who reacted in the comments with, "Looking like a wow."

Last month, Pulkit gave a sweet shoutout to Kriti Kharbanda as she completed 16 successful years in the entertainment industry.

He marked the milestone with a heartfelt post, celebrating her journey, talent, and unwavering dedication.

The actor wrote, "Happy Sweet 16 Pretty Kharbanda! Forever so proud of your journey, your relentless attitude, your unfiltered dreams and your capability to conquer them!! 16 years and counting.. Happy 16 seniors!"

On the work front, 41-year-old actor Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Rahu Ketu'. He has been filming the movie amidst the surreal beauty of Manali.

Directed by Vipul Vig, the film also stars Shalini Pandey and Varun Sharma.

Backed by Zee Studios, 'Rahu Ketu' is expected to hit theatres towards the end of 2025.

In addition to 'Rahu Ketu', Pulkit is set to make his OTT debut with the Netflix original series 'Glory'.

Produced by Atomic Films and helmed by directors Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, the show is a sports crime thriller in which Pulkit plays the role of a boxer.

The series also features Divyenndu and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor