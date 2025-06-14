Pulkit Samrat on 12 years of Fukrey: This Hunny comes with sweet nostalgia

Mumbai, June 14 As the comedy film “Fukrey” turned 12 on Saturday, actor Pulkit Samrat reminisced about playing Hunny for the first time and said showered love on the entire team.

Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses from the 2013 film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The video features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadda.

He wrote as the caption: “Warning: This Hunny comes with 12 years of sweet nostalgia. Proceed with FUKRAPANTI Sending biggg love to my Fukrey family.. the cast, crew & all the jugaadu geniuses behind the madness... and a special shoutout to the audience for turning our crazy into something truly iconic!! Thank you so much for all the love!! #12YearsOfFukrey”

The film went on to become a sleeper hit. It later spawned two sequels, Fukrey Returns and Fukrey 3, making it the first installment in the Fukrey franchise.

The second installment “Fukrey Returns” released in 2017. The film stars Pulkit, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajiv Gupta, and Richa Chadda. The third part came out in 2023.

Up next, Pulkit is set to be seen in Glory, a gritty boxing drama, and Suswagatam Khushamadeed, a cross-cultural romance and Rahu Ketu which he is currently shooting in Kasol.

In other news, Pulkit congratulated his wife Kriti Kharbanda for completing 16 years in the entertainment industry.

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Happy Sweet 16 Pretty Kharbanda!"

The actor added, "Forever so proud of your journey, your relentless attitude, your unfiltered dreams and your capability to conquer them!! 16 years and counting.. Happy 16 seniors!"

Pulkit’s "Raina Naidu 2" premiered on Netflix on Friday.

The second installment in the beloved drama also stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea in key roles, along with others.

