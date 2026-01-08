Pulkit Samrat pitches in on big budget versus smaller films debate: 'Good stories always work'

Mumbai, Jan 8 Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat believes that the budget of a film does not matter as the audience is only concerned with a story that they are able to connect with.

Pitching in on the big-budget versus smaller films debate, the 'Fukrey' actor said that no matter what the budget, good stories always work.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Pulkit was asked, "There is a lot of discussion about big-budget versus smaller films. What are your thoughts?"

To this, Pulkit said that there will always be an audience for honest storytelling and good performances.

He told IANS, "Good stories always work. There will always be an audience for honest storytelling and strong performances. Cinema is a collective experience, and audiences deserve to go home entertained, whether the film is a comedy, drama, or horror."

Work-wise, Pulkit has shared screen space with his 'Fukrey' co-star Varun Sharma in his forthcoming laughter ride, "Rahu Ketu".

Disclosing what comedy means to him, Pulkit stated, "Comedy is as challenging as any other genre. Every scene demands effort. There is a misconception that comedy is easy, but that is far from the truth.

There is a very thin line between being funny and overdoing it. I have learned a lot about comic timing from Varun. His sense of timing is exceptional, and working with him has helped me grow immensely."

Made under the direction of Vipul Vig, "Rahu Ketu” enjoys an ensemble cast including Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Amit Sial, and Manurishi Chaddha, along with others.

Talking about his next, Pulkit had shared a statement saying, “We’ve had the most fun shooting this full-on, hilariously twisted chaos of a film. Can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve created.”

Jointly backed by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, "Rahu Ketu" is expected to be out in the cinema halls on January 16, 2026.

