Pulkit Samrat shares favourite behind-the-scenes from 'Fukrey 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Actor Pulkit Samrat, who is receiving appreciation for his performance in 'Fukrey 3' on Thursday shared his favourite behind-the-scenes from the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a clip featuring shooting scenes at Skywalk, enjoying kiwi fruit with Pankaj Tripathi and also showed his interaction with fans.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "#Fukrey3 behind the (my fav) scene ."

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and followers dropped heart and fire emojis.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

'Fukrey 3' was released on September 28 and received good responses from the fans.

Till today, the film has done business of Rs 59.28 crores.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on his Instagram and wrote, "#Fukrey3 is ROCK-STEADY on the crucial Day 6 [Tue], after a long, *extended* weekend [Thu to Mon]... Eyes Rs 67 cr [+/-] in *extended* Week 1... The film is already a SUCCESS STORY and its journey ahead is dependent on how it sustains when multiple new films arrive this Thu/Fri... Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr, Mon 11.69 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: Rs 59.28 cr."

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment.

