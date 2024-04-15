Pulkit Samrat sheds happy tears, kisses wife Kriti Kharbanda's hand in wedding video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : It's been a month since the dreamy wedding of actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took place. However, fans can't stop gushing over the romantic moments of the couple from their wedding festivities.

On completing one month of togetherness, Kriti took to Instagram and treated fans with a new video from their intimate ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5xdVBUJCnH/

Sharing the video, she wrote, "We found ourselves, when we found each other, and that's the most beautiful kind of love. It's been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago."

The video opens with Pulkit reading out a vow-like note to Kriti.

Then, he calls Kriti as "Bride" and they both run to each other and hug tightly.

The video also captured Pulkit shedding a few tears on the special day.

With sweet and heart-touching moments in the video, another thing that grabbed attention was romantic track 'Turr Chaliyan' that played in the background throughout the clip.

The song was specially created by music composer-singer Akhil Sachdeva

for their ceremony.

Kriti also thanks Akhil for the song in the post, she wrote, "@sachdevaakhilnasha you star! Thank you for being you! We thank the universe for your heart and your talent! #turrchaliyan is beyond magic. It's love in its purest form, and the best wedding gift we could have ever gotten! we love you!"

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "You guys."

One of the users wrote, "All my heart it's just beautiful.. those hugs are everything... love u guys .. may ur love grow with every passing day."

Another user commented, " just Pulkit when he scream "Bride" and Kriti's smile when she saw him."

Pulkit and Kriti married on March 15 in Manesar. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and their families reside in the NCR region. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films, like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, 'Risky Romeo', scheduled for May this year.

