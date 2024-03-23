Pulkit Samrat springs 'slide' surprises on wife Kriti Kharbanda at their wedding reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who got married last week after dating for a couple of years have shared fresh pictures of their wedding reception that attempts to capture the joy and laughter of the duo.

From the pictures they posted on Instagram, one picture in which the couple is seen sliding down a slide seems to have caught everyone's attention.

Pulkit was seen dressed in a shiny tuxedo, while Kirti looked stunning in an off-shoulder peach gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)

Taking her Instagram story, Kriti expressed her joy and wrote "Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! yes a SLIDE! Let that sink innnn! #Besthusbandever".

On Wednesday, the couple shared several pictures where Pulkit can be seen applying henna on Kriti's hands. The carousel post has some more mushy photos of the couple and some candid clicks of Pulkit dancing.

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted about their March wedding. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you... @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, 'Risky Romeo', scheduled for May this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor