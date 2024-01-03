Pulkit Samrat stuns Kriti Kharbanda with his tabla playing talent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Pulkit Samrat has surprised his girlfriend and actor Kriti Kharbanda with his talent. Recently, he shared a video in which he can be seen playing table. He mentioned how Kriti reacted after looking at him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the video and wrote in the caption, "To learning new things. To embracing the old ones. #happynewyear Dear #2024 , be kind like your predecessor. PS: wait for @kriti.kharbanda 's jaw dropping expression! I wish you could see it. Priceless! I could learn many a things just to keep surprising her and sweep her off her feet everyday"

After his post, Kriti mentioned, "U always do! Always! My talented boy!"

Previously, on the occasion of actor Pulkit Samrat's birthday, his girlfriend and actor Kriti Kharbanda penned down a sweet birthday wish for him.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Every day with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. Loving you has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I'm a lucky girl! Thank you for coming into this world and into my life. I love you today and every day!"

Alongside the sweet wish, Kriti shared a few pictures of herself with Pulkit.

In the first picture, Kriti wore a neon crop top with light blue denim pants. Pulkit, on the other hand, wore a white T-shirt with rugged denim pants.

Another slide showcased a video where both can be seen dancing at a party.

The last slide showcased a picture where both can be seen sitting on the stairs in casual outfits.

Notably, Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to three years. The two have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit is basking in the success of his recent release, 'Fukrey 3.'

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

'Fukrey 3' was released on September 28 and received good responses from fans.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.

