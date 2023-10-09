Pulkit Samrat visits Golden temple with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to express gratitude for 'Fukrey 3' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : Actor Pulkit Samrat on Monday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate the success of 'Fukrey 3'.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a picture with Kriti and penned a gratitude note.

Both Pulkit and Kriti twinning in white posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty. May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours!"

As soon as Pulkit shared the pictures, his fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Richa Chadha wrote, "Seek blessings for us too [?]"

Sobhita wrote, "Congratulations!!! "

One of the users wrote, "pulkitsamrat and team Ye toh hona he tha - its amazingly amazing - matlb mja he aa gya."

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

'Fukrey 3' was released on September 28 and received good responses from the fans.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, was only seen a short appearance role in the third instalment.

