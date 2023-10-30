Pulkit Samrat wishes his "love" Kriti Kharbanda on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : As actor Kriti Kharbanda turned a year older today, she received a special birthday wish from her boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared adorable pictures featuring him and Kriti from their vacation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzAvDNeBPAg/?img_index=1

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my love! [?]"

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

Birthday girl Kriti Kharbanda dropped a comment, "My sunshine! [?][?][?]""

Malaika Arora wrote, " Happy birthday @kriti.kharbanda."

One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday @kriti.kharbanda have a super year."

Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for close to three years. The two have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.

Kriti Kharbanda, recently, walked the ramp on Sunday for designers Abhishek and Vinita in the national capital. She looked stunning in an embellished silver co-ord set, featuring a blazer with matching trousers and a bralette underneath.

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017.

She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor