Pulkit Samrat’s Adorable Comment on Kriti Kharbanda’s Short-Hair Look in Rana Naidu 2 Wins the Internet

Kriti Kharbanda is turning heads with her fierce short-hair avatar in the teaser of Rana Naidu Season 2 but it’s her partner Pulkit Samrat’s adorable comment that has everyone talking. As Kriti will be making her OTT debut, Pulkit dropped a sweet and fiery message on her teaser post: “Can we keep the short hair for some more time!?! Savage!! Hot!!” Fans instantly swooned, calling it “the cutest boyfriend energy ever.”

The couple, known for their constant support and public affection, once again proved why they’re total couple goals. Whether it’s a red carpet or a teaser drop, Pulkit and Kriti always show up for each other in the most genuine way. Rana Naidu Season 2 also marks Kriti’s second collaboration with Rana Daggubati and her first major digital outing. Meanwhile, Pulkit is gearing up for his upcoming films Glory, Suswagatam Khushamadeed, and Rahu Ketu.