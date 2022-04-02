'Pulp Fiction' stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson reunite for 'The Kill Room'

The 'Pulp Fiction' co-stars Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson are joining forces for a new project. The two will once again share screen space in the upcoming film 'The Kill Room'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nicol Paone will direct the darkly comic crime thriller from a script by writer Jonathan Jacobson.

The story will follow a hitman, his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld.

Additional casting details have not been announced yet. Production will begin this spring in New Jersey and New York.

Paone said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter that getting to make 'The Kill Room' "with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams," adding, "Every moment they're onscreen, they are both enviable and eye-catching."

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, and Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment.

Thurman is known for her work in films like 'Kill Bill' and 'Dangerous Liasons'. She has recently starred in series including 'Imposters', 'Chambers and Suspicion', and in films like 'Down a Dark Hall' and 'The War with Grandpa'.

Jackson is recognized for his roles in 'Do The Right Thing' and 'The Hateful Eight'. In recent years, he has appeared in films like 'Spiral', 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' and 'The Protege', and in series like 'What If...?' and 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'.

The news of Thurman and Jackon's onscreen reunion comes shortly after they reunited with their fellow 'Pulp Fiction' co-star, John Travolta, at the Oscars 2022. The trio appeared on stage together while introducing the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

'Pulp Fiction', which premiered in 1994, also starred Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Tim Roth, Amanda Plummer, Harvey Keitel, Maria de Medeiros, Eric Stoltz, Rosanna Arquette and Christopher Walken.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor