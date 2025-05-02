Pune Highway trailer: Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh lead gripping tale of friendship and murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : The trailer for the upcoming murder-mystery thriller 'Pune Highway,' which stars actors Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh, was unveiled by the makers on Friday.

The film, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, is a mystery drama based on a well-known play of the same name. It was shown at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year and received a great response from the audience.

The story follows the lives of three childhood friends whose quiet getaway takes a dark turn when they discover a dead body. What starts as a normal trip turns into a tense and emotional journey filled with fear, guilt, and questions about trust.

Take a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJJM2GYs9V_/?igsh=djg5Z3d6dTk0c281

Sadh, as per a press note from the team, said, "This film has been an incredible experience, one that comes closest to Kai Po Che in my career trajectory. It's a story about how ordinary people unravel when they're thrust into extraordinary circumstances."

Director Bugs Bhargava Krishna added, "We wanted to capture how one unexpected moment can unravel everything you think you know. The film navigates fear, guilt, and survivaland we hope the audience enjoys piecing together the mystery just as much as we did crafting it."

Rahul daCunha, who co-directed the film, added, "The play still gets an amazing response from people when they watch it. Our goal was to make a mystery that has multiple layers and also delves into human behavior when loyalty and trust are put to the test."

The film also features Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 16.

