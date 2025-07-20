Pune shows of ‘Sant Tukaram’ cancelled after resistance by a group, director breaks silence

Mumbai, July 20 The recently released film ‘Sant Tukaram’ is facing resistance from a certain section of the audience. The film’s shows in Pune have been cancelled after a commotion.

The cancellation of shows comes in the wake of the concerns raised by the Sant Tukaram Sansthan.

Talking about the same, director Aditya Om said, "In Pune city, the majority of shows of the film ‘Sant Tukaram’ have been disrupted. The disruptions come in the wake of objections raised by the Sant Tukaram Sansthan, following which the Pune Police have issued an advisory”.

‘Sant Tukaram’ is touted to be an ode to the 17th-century saint-poet whose devotional verses redefined resistance and spirituality. The film charts his evolution and his soul-stirring Abhanga compositions.

Aditya further mentioned, “The advisory states that, in view of the concerns raised by the Sant Tukaram Sansthan, cinema halls across Pune city have been alerted and advised to take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. As a result, most theaters have decided to cancel the film's shows. It is important to note that the film was granted a U certificate by the Censor Board without any cuts. This entire situation has directly impacted the film’s screenings, causing significant financial losses to the makers”.

The film’s writer and director have stated that ‘Sant Tukaram’ has been made with complete devotion, with the sole purpose of spreading the values and teachings.

The film stars Subodh Bhave, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Shiva Suryavanshi, Sheena Chohan, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, Twinkle Kapoor, Rupali Jadhav, and DJ Akbar Sami.

Presented by Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, and backed by producer B. Gautham, ‘Sant Tukaram’ is currently playing in theaters.

