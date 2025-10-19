Puneet Issar opens up about his unbreakable 40-year bond of friendship with Pankaj Dheer

Mumbai, Oct 19 Veteran actor Puneet Issar reflected on his enduring friendship with fellow actor Pankaj Dheer, revealing that their bond has remained strong for over four decades.

Puneet recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of nostalgic photos with Pankaj from their show "Mahabharat." Alongside the images, the actor penned a heartfelt emotional tribute where he spoke about the depth of their friendship, the memories they’ve created over the years, and the unwavering support they’ve shared through every phase of life.

Puneet Issar wrote, “It has finally started to Sink In. My best friend. My Brother. Is No More. Its really a huge loss for every one.. his family... the film fraternity ... his fans.. Its also a huge loss for me Personally. The bond we shared was special. We work in an industry where friendships only work project wise.. We mostly have permanent enemies but temporary friends.. But Pankaj and I shared an unbreakable bond of friendship that lasted 40 plus years. There are few people .. whose Family values.. Work Ethics.. Attitude towards Life ..is so similar to yours .....that you can interact beyond the set. Pankaj and I, had that..”

His post further read, “In mine and Pankaj's case.. Reality Aped the roles we portrayed on Screens Just like Karan and Duryodhan, we were Best Friends. Our Bond was Stronger than Brothers. We had each other's Backs. The Journey we shared.. was one of REAL MEN.. Straight Forward...Honest.. To the Point...REAL ... Calling a Spade a Spade...and bowing Before NO ONE .....His legacy lives on in his Son Nikitin, His wife Nita, Daughter Nitika. Their spouses, And grandchildren too. A life well lived really. Pankaj was full of life, energy, humor and good wit.”

Will lastly quote a line which Duryodhan Says When he cremates Karan in the Mahabharata : - Mere Mitra... Mere Bhaai..Mere Jeevan Aadhaar...Tere Prem , Teri Nishtha Ko Vandan Mera Baaram Baar ...Hey KARAN...Tera Yash Chamke Ga Jagg Mein Hey Mitra ... Karoron Surya Samaan .....Tum Nakshatra Mitrataa Ke Bann Kar, Characharr Bramhaad Mein Chamko Ge...Yash Ki Antim Rashmi Bann Karr, Rashmi Rathi Tum Damko Ge ... HEY RASHMI RATHI ... TUM DAMKO GE ...!!!” (sic)

Pankaj Dheer, widely remembered for his legendary portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s classic television series “Mahabharat,” passed away on October 15, at the age of 68, after a courageous battle with cancer.

