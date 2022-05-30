Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann orders probe into Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, Mann said in a statement on Monday after Moosewala's father demanded a thorough inquiry into the shooting of his son by the CBI or NIA.Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala. "Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court," he said.

"The state government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission including that from any central agency like the NIA," he stated.

Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility.Seeking justice for his son, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded that the Punjab government should involve the CBI and the NIA in the inquiry. He also demanded a public apology from the DGP for linking his son's murder to gangwar.It is learnt that the family of Moosewala was not agreeing to conduct the post-mortem.In a letter to CM Mann, Singh blamed the AAP government's alleged incompetency for the incident. "Shubhdeep's mother is asking me where her son is and when he will return. What reply should I give?" said Singh in an emotional letter. "I hope that I will get justice," he added.