Punjab Floods: Ammy Virk Adopts 200 Houses to Support Affected Victims

Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk, along with his team, has announced a significant initiative to support victims of the recent floods in Punjab. The artist and his team are adopting 200 houses to provide support and stability to families who have lost everything in the devastation. The initiative aims to do more than just provide shelter; it seeks to offer hope, dignity, and strength to those affected, helping them rebuild their lives.

Ammy Virk took to his Instagram saying,“Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab,” Ammy Virk said. “Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need.”

In a separate move to prioritize the well-being of the community, the team of his upcoming film, Nikka Zaildar 4, has also postponed its release to October 2nd, 2025. Ammy Virk and his team call upon everyone to come together and support the affected families as they work to recover and rebuild their lives.