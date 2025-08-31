Punjab Floods: Guru Randhawa Sets Up Relief Camps in and Around His Village to Help Affected Victims

Singer Guru Randhawa has been winning hearts with his music. With his latest gesture, Guru has proven that not only is he a great singer, but also an amazing human being. With the recent calamity that hid Punjab due to heavy rains and floods, Guru Randhawa has stopped in a major source of help. The actor has set up relief camps in and around his village in Punjab to help out the victims.

Announcing the same, Guru Randhawa wrote on Instagram, "PRAYERS FOR PUNJAB AND ALL OTHER STATES SUFFERING FROM FLOODS. LETS HELP IN WHATEVER WAYS WE CAN. SETTING UP HELP CAMP IN MY AREA DERA BABA NANAK and near MY VILLAGE DHAROWALI.

Giving back to the mankind at the right time matters. And the singer's this gesture has truly left his fans impressed. Guru also shared glimpses of the flood situation and urged everyone to pray for the situation to get better.

The Punjab flood situation worsened on Sunday with incessant rain lashing many districts and the Ghaggar and Beas rivers being in spate.The flood situation continues to remain grim with 1,018 villages affected and standing crops in 1.51 lakh acres (61,273 hectares) remaining under water in nine districts of the state due to the surging Ravi, Beas and Sutluj rivers. The state has suffered huge financial loss due to crop damage and livestock deaths.

As per reports from district headquarters, 16,632 hectares of land have been affected in Fazilka, 10,806 hectares in Ferozepur, 11,620 hectares in Kapurthala, 7,000 hectares in Pathankot, 9,928 hectares in Tarn Taran, and 5,287 hectares in Hoshiarpur.Currently, 77 relief camps are fully operational out of 87 set up in flood affected areas, providing shelter to 4,729 people.Both the BJP and the Congress party have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special relief package.