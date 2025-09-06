Punjab: Guru Randhawa meets flood victims, sets up camp in Dera Baba Nanak

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 6 : Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa has reached ground zero to support relief efforts as Punjab battles a flood crisis.

He met with the victims and extended support. Randhawa has set up a help camp in Dera Baba Nanak and near his village Dharowali.

A few days ago, he also set up a relief fund to help the flood victims.

"Prayers for Punjab and all other states suffering from floods. Let's help in whatever ways we can. Setting up help camp in my area Dera Baba Nanak and near my village Dharowali. For any help pls contact - +91 77196 54739," Guru said in a social media post.

The death toll in Punjab due to floods has risen to 46, the state's Department of Information and Public Relations informed.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Rural Development Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond stated that approximately 24,930 people have been affected by the floods in the state, with 40 villages inundated.

Fazilika district is among the worst hit, with 22,652 people impacted, particularly in the Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies.

"Due to floods in the Fazilka district, Jalalabad and Fazilka constituencies are most affected. Approximately 24,930 people have been affected, with 40 villages impacted by floods," said Sond.

He added that around 4,200 people have been shifted to safer locations and 30 relief camps have also been established in the district. "Seventeen government buildings have been affected in floods...Four teams of NDRF, two teams of Army, one team of BSF have been deployed in Fazilka," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor