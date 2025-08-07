Punjab state women's commission summons Honey Singh, Karan Aujla for 'misogynistic' lyrics in their recent albums

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 7 : Taking suo motu cognisance, the Punjab State Women's Commission has summoned Punjabi singers and rappers Karan Aujla and Yo Yo Honey Singh for allegedly promoting misogynistic content and 'objectification' of women in their recent songs.

The Chairperson of the Punjab State Women's Commission, Raj Lali Gill toldon Thursday that the commission had reviewed complaints and public reactions regarding certain lyrics and visuals in Honey Singh and Karan Aujla's latest releases, and has written to the state Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action.

As per the Chairperson, the lyrics in the latest releases of Ajula and Honey Singh were allegedly found to be derogatory towards women and potentially harmful to societal values.

"The songs that have been used in this have neither been controlled by the language nor has it been thought. When we go on stage, we say to everyone that the biggest role in my life is that of my mother. We respect her a lot. At the same time, you abuse her. So, for whom do you play this double role? To get millions of views? Are you doing this just to earn money? This is having a very big impact on our children. So, I think that the singers should also understand their responsibility. It is not only their responsibility to entertain them," Gill told ANI.

On further action, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson said that she has asked DGP and other concerned officials to summon the singers while demanding their apology.

"The action is that I have sent this to BOI (Bureau of Investigation) and DGP and they (Aujla and Honey Singh) should be summoned. And even if I know that they are not in the country at this time, but still I should contact them and get an explanation. They should be summoned to come here. When they give an explanation, apologise, change the words, then we will see what will be the next step," said Chairperson Raj Lali Gill.

The songs in contention are Karan Aujla's new single, 'MF Gabhru,' from his album 'P-Pop Culture,' despite the popularity, 'Gabhru' track has been labelled as 'misogynistic' and 'inappropriate." Similarly, Honey Singh's track titled 'Millionaire' also allegedly contains objectionable language towards women. The song was released in August 2024 as part of his album Glory, which marked his comeback.

Aujla's new album 'P-Pop Culture' is by Warner Music Canada/Warner Music India. It is touted to be a bold fusion of global pop and hard-hitting Punjabi hip-hop. As per a press note, the project is divided into two distinct moods, with side A delving into the emotional and melodic facets of Punjabi Pop, while side B explores the gritty, bass-heavy soundscapes of Punjabi Hip-Hop.

A few months ago, Karan collaborated with American pop superstars OneRepublic on the single 'Tell Me'.

Karan came into the limelight with his tracks like 'Yaarian Ch Fikk', 'Unity', 'Alcohol 2', and 'Lafaafe'; subsequently, he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with 'Don't Worry'. Last year, he gave Bollywood one of the hit tracks, 'Tauba Tauba', in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bad Newz'.

As for Honey Singh, the singer's documentary titled 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' won the IIFA Digital Awards for Best Docu-Series/Film at the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of the singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh.

The docufilm sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor