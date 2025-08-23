Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's last rites held in Mohali, film industry mourns his demise

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 23 : Veteran Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's funeral was held in Mohali on Saturday.

Several politicians and prominent figures from the Punjabi film industry came together at the cremation ground to pay their heartfelt last respects to Jaswinder Bhalla.

Gippy Grewal, Jimmy Shergil, and Jasbir Jassi, among many others, were in attendance as they bid an emotional farewell to Jaswinder Bhalla, who was fondly known as Bhalla Saab.

Remembering Jaswinder Bhalla, popular singer Jasbir Jassi told ANI, "It is a huge loss for the Punjabi industry."

Punjabi Singer Mankirt Aulakh also paid his condolences.

Speaking with media outside the cremation ground, Mankirt said, "Everyone should stand with the bereaved family in this difficult time. He was the pride of our industry. His presence alone made films superhit."

Earlier in the day, actress Neeru Bajwa and several other colleagues visited Jaswinder Bhalla's residence to offer condolences to the family.

Neeru Bajwa also expressed her sorrow over the demise of Jaswinder Bhalla via a post on Instagram.

"Saddened to have woken up to this tragic news. Bhalla Saab was truly respected and admired, and his contributions will be remembered with great honour. Rest in peace, Sir, my condolences to the family," Neeru posted.

Jaswinder Bhalla died on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali after battling illness for the past few months. Known for his flawless comic timing and satirical dialogues, Bhalla was a stalwart of Punjabi cinema who redefined comedy on screen.

The actor was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke, Carry On Jatta, Jind Jaan, and Band Baaje.

Jaswinder Bhalla, 65, is survived by his wife, Parmdeep Bhalla and their two children - son Pukhraj Bhalla and daughter Ashpreet Kaur.

