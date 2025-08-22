Punjabi comedian, 'Carry On Jatta' actor Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 22 : Popular Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away on Friday morning in Mohali, Punjab. He was 65.

Bhalla had reportedly been unwell for the past few months. His sudden passing has left the Punjabi film industry and his fans in deep shock. Known for his flawless comic timing and satirical dialogues, Bhalla was a stalwart of Punjabi cinema who redefined comedy on screen.

Soon after the news broke, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the news 'extremely saddening,' remembering how Bhalla's work "brought smiles to millions".

"The news of the passing of Punjab's famous comedian Jaswinder Bhalla Ji is extremely saddening. He brought smiles to the faces of millions with his art. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," Sisodia wrote on X in Hindi.

पंजाब के मशहूर कॉमेडियन जसविंदर भल्ला जी के निधन की ख़बर बेहद दुखद है। उन्होंने अपनी कला से लाखों लोगों के चेहरों पर मुस्कान बिखेरी। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति दे और परिवार को इस कठिन समय में शक्ति प्रदान करे। ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8s10zG1djo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2025

Additionally, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa condoled the passing of the renowned Punjabi comedian.

In a post on X, Sirsa wrote, "The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today... Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace".

The stage of Punjabi laughter stands silent & empty today… Jaswinder Bhalla ji was a living symbol of Punjabi wit, humour and spirit. With his unmatched talent, he turned simplicity into laughter and made generations smile. Waheguru ji bless his noble soul with peace. pic.twitter.com/JmJaTMBZ8z — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 22, 2025

The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 noon at the Balongi cremation ground in Mohali.

Bhalla was loved by audiences for his memorable performances in films like 'Gaddi Chaldi Hai Chhalla Maarke,' 'Carry On Jatta,' 'Jind Jaan,' and 'Band Baaje.' With his charm and wit, he carved a special place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of millions.

