Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

The Punjabi music world, still reeling from the loss of Rajvir Jawanda, has been struck by yet another tragedy. Renowned folk singer Gurmeet Maan has passed away, leaving behind a deep void in the hearts of music lovers.

Gurmeet Maan, who also served in the Punjab Police, was celebrated for his soulful voice and songs that beautifully reflected Punjab’s rich folk traditions. A native of Ropar, he touched countless hearts with his heartfelt renditions that brought the spirit of Punjab’s culture to life.

His musical partnership with Preet Payal was immensely popular, with their duets resonating across villages and towns alike. Gurmeet Maan’s untimely demise marks the end of an era in Punjabi folk music. Though his voice has fallen silent, his melodies and memories will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans.

The news comes days after Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has tragically passed away at the age of 35, following a severe motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred on September 27, 2025, near Baddi, when his motorcycle collided with stray cattle, causing him to lose control.