Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalised after suffering injury during US tour

Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon was admitted to a hospital after suffering an injury while on the US tour recently.

On Tuesday, the 'Brown Munde' hitmaker took to Instagram Story and informed his fans and followers about the same.

"To all my fans in California... it breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in SF and LA are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well and I am expected to fully recover," he wrote, adding a picture from the hospital.

He has rescheduled the dates for his concerts in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

"I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates," he added.

In another Instagram Story, Dhillon shared the new dates of his concerts. He informed that his gigs which were scheduled to take place on November 1 and 2 will now happen on December 13 and 14. The Los Angeles concert will take place on December 11 instead of November 4.

Dhillon's songs are widely popular -- especially 'Excuses', 'Desires', 'Summer High' and 'Brown Munde'. Vicky Kaushal and Virat Kohli have seen grooving to Dhillon's peppy tracks in the past.

( With inputs from ANI )

