Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas gets death threats from Bishnoi gang

Punjabi Singer Jasmine Sandlas has alleged that she received death threats, hours after arriving in Delhi for a show, officials said on Saturday.Police officials said the caller had referred to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while threatening the singer.

Sandlas, who lives in the US, is scheduled to perform at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, they said.The officials said the threats to Sandlas were made using international numbers. Her staff members immediately approached the police in Southwest Delhi.Sandlas has been provided with security at her hotel and an investigation is underway, they added.

Bishnoi is currently in Ahmedabad jail on drug smuggling charges that are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Bishnoi is also an accused in the murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala.He recently made the headlines again when he claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Sukhdool Singh in Canada. Sukhdool, also known as Sukha Duneke, was killed in Canada in inter-gang violence.He has also threatened Salman Khan multiple times in the past. Earlier this year, he sent an email to the Bollywood actor warning him of the consequences if he did not watch Bishnoi's interview to a news channel.