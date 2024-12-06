Punjabi singer Singga spent 6-7 hours daily in the prosthetic make-up chair for ‘Fakkar’

Mumbai, Dec 6 Punjabi singer Singga shared that he spent almost six to seven hours daily in the prosthetic make-up chair to bring that intense look to life for his debut production film “Fakkar”.

Singga is all set to venture into acting with his own production house Boss Boy production, by writing, directing, and conceptualising the entire film by himself.

“This film and character is very close to my heart as it’s entirely my creation—from the concept to direction to writing. With this movie, our vision is that even North cinema films also make a hit at the box office now and I feel Fakkar is one of them," he shared.

Talking about the intense makeup and its transformation, he shared "To accurately depict the intense and mysterious persona of Fakkar, I had spent 6-7 hours daily in the prosthetic makeup chair. The transformation of the character required attention to in-depth details—from facial features to body language.

“From burn marks to rugged textures, the prosthetics had to bring that intense, deadly look terrifyingly realistic. The team ensured that every element had to be consistent for the character to feel authentic and unrecognisable.

He shared that it has been a challenging, time-consuming yet rewarding journey, bringing this character to life and that it’s worth every moment.

“I’m thrilled to see how the audience reacts to this wild and badass avatar."

“Fakkar” is touted to be an intense cinematic experience, shrouded in mystery. Slated for release in 2025, Singga’s first venture as a filmmaker has already set high expectations.

Singga, whose real name is Manpreet Singh, is a singer, songwriter, actor, rapper, lyricist, composer, producer and director associated with Punjabi Music and cinema.

He is best known for his bollywood songs "Badnam", "Sheh", "Shadow", "Photo", "Jatt Di Clip 2" and "Brotherhood”. He made his acting debut with bollywood movie, “Jora: The Second Chapter”.

