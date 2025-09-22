Punjabi Stars Shine Globally: Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Badshah, and AP Dhillon Perform Across the Globe

The global music scene is buzzing with excitement as four of its most prominent artists—Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk, Badshah, and AP Dhillon—are currently headlining a series of concerts, treating fans to unforgettable live performances across the globe.

Diljit Dosanjh is continuing his highly successful "AURA" Tour with upcoming shows in Australia and New Zealand. Renowned for his charismatic stage presence and infectious energy, Diljit's performances are a high-octane blend of his biggest hits and signature folk-pop fusion.

Ammy Virk, celebrated for his versatile talent as both a singer and actor, had a recent performance in Malta where he took the crowd by storm, showcasing his soulful voice and diverse musical catalog.

Badshah is currently in the United States for "The Unfinished" tour. The name is a nod to his previous U.S. tour which was cut short, but this time he is delivering the full experience to his fans. Recently, the rapper created a stir on social media after posting a mysterious ‘क’ on his Instagram account. The cryptic post immediately sent his industry friends and followers into a frenzy of speculation, with many trying to guess the meaning behind the single letter.

AP Dhillon, a pioneer of the music scene, is drawing in audiences with his distinctive sound. He recently performed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where he delivered an electrifying performance, continuing his streak of successful concerts at major venues around the world.

