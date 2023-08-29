Purab Kohli celebrates 15 years of 'Rock On', shares interesting anecdote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : How time flies! It's been 15 years since 'Rock On !!' was released and to date, it is remembered by moviegoers.

Marking the film's 15th anniversary, actor Purab Kohli took a stroll down memory lane and shared an interesting anecdote from the film's shoot days.

"Being a water baby my favourite memory from the sets is when we jumped into the lake for a scene. We had so much fun doing it and of course, when I saw it on the screen it looked even more fun. It was so well translated into the title track of the film," he recalled.

He also shared a post on Instagram commemorating Rock On's 15th anniversary.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Rock On' was released in 2008. It revolved around a rock band ‘Magik’ and its journey. The movie was loved for its music and the friendship of band members, played by Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Luke Kenny.

Arjun Rampal also celebrated 15 years of 'Rock On'. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video featuring memorable pictures from the sets and the film.

"15 years of memories that would never fade. Adi, KD, Rob, Debbie and Sakshi. Thank you @ritesh_sid @gattukapoor the vision was legendary @shankarehsaanloy so was the music. #rockon #15yearsofrockon #love," he captioned the post.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the music trio, created a fantastic soundtrack for the film, which perfectly complements the storyline and the emotions of the characters. The energetic tracks of the film resonate with the youthful spirit and the joy of making music together. The music becomes a unifying force as the band comes together to create magic on stage after their fight. This aspect of the film reinforces the power of music in bridging gaps and healing relationships.

