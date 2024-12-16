"Puri duniya unki fan hai": Udit Narayan mourns demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : The demise of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain has left everyone extremely saddened. Tributes poured in from across the globe since the news of his death surfaced online.

Veteran singer Udit Narayan also paid his respect to the late legend, saying he will be missed.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain Hindustan ki shaan hai (He's a real pride of India). No one can replace him... Puri duniya unki fan hai (the whole world is a fan of Zakir Hussain)...I still can't believe that he is not alive. He will always be missed. I can't forget him ever," Udit Narayan told ANI.

Hussain, who had been battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, was a towering figure in Indian classical music and one of the most recognized percussionists worldwide. He passed away in San Francisco and his death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of the family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, mourned the demise of Zakir Hussain.

Taking to X, PM Modi in a post described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister noted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," he added.

Zakir Hussain breathed his last in San Francisco, US on Monday, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy that transcended genres and borders. He was 73.

