Purva Mantri grateful for PM Modi's recognition of her performance in ‘Avati Kalay’

Mumbai, Jan 29 Popular folk-pop artist Purva Mantri has expressed her deep gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of her performance in the song “Avati Kalay.”

Calling it a ‘humbling experience,’ Purva shared that the song holds a special place in her heart, not only as a tribute to the divine power of Maa Durga but also because it carries the personal touch of the Prime Minister.

Purva, who not only lent her voice to the track but also appeared in the music video, expressed her appreciation, saying, "I am truly honored and humbled by Prime Minister Modi's recognition of my performance on #AvatiKalay. This song is incredibly special, not only because it’s a tribute to the divine power of Maa Durga but also because it carries the personal touch of our Prime Minister. I’m thrilled that the song resonated with so many people during the festive season."

Mantri performed “Avati Kalay,” which was penned by PM Modi. The Prime Minister took to his X account to express his admiration for Purva's rendition. In his tweet, PM Modi said, “I thank Purva Mantri, a talented upcoming singer, for singing this Garba and presenting such a melodious rendition of it.”

Purva Mantri has also showcased her talent on platforms like Zee TV’s Indian Pro Music League, where she represented Mumbai Warriors as a celebrity artist. Purva, the first Indian female artist to incorporate the traditional 27 kg Puneri Dhol into her performances, has achieved a remarkable feat by playing the heavy drum while singing on stage.

This signature act, showcased during her US tour, features a thrilling 15-minute segment that seamlessly combines the powerful rhythms of the Puneri Dhol with Purva's vocals.

Mantri is also set to release her upcoming single,” Mascara,” on February 13. This empowering pop anthem is a vibrant celebration of girl power, self-confidence, and the beauty that comes in all forms. “Mascara” challenges cultural and societal norms, embracing the global diversity of beauty.

