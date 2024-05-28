'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna tease fans with new poster ahead of second song release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Makers of the 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' are leaving no stone unturned to build excitement among the Pushpa Raj and Srivalli fans. They dropped a new poster of the second single featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

On Tuesday morning, makers shared a new poster of the film's second single with a release date announcement.

The poster captures Allu Arjun and Rashmika smiling and flaunting their new hook step.

https://x.com/MythriOfficial/status/1795328296978403599

Taking to social media, the makers wrote, "Pushpa Raj Srivalli INDIA KA FAVOURITE JODI are coming to mesmerize us all with #TheCoupleSong #Pushpa2SecondSingle Out tomorrow at 11.07 AM A Rockstar @ThisIsDSPMusical Sung by @shreyaghoshal #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

The song is Telugu titled 'Sooseki', in Hindi it's 'Angaaron' and 'Soodaana' in Tamil.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics are written by Chandra Bose with the vocals given by Shreya Ghoshal.

The song promises to be another catchy track just like 'Saami Saami' from the first installment.

Recently, film's production house Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with the song teaser video and captioned it, "The Couple Song Announcement Video."

The teaser features Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Pushpa 2. She can be seen doing Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun's signature hand step.

Earlier this month, 'Pushpa Pushpa', the film's first track, was released in a whopping six languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali - ensuring a pan-India mass appeal.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The film will be released in Telugu, apart from other south Indian languages and Hindi.

