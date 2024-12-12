Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Sequel Sets Record with Rs 1000 Crore in 6 Days

Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office within just six days. This makes it the fastest Indian film to reach this feat. Directed by Sukumar, the film is the sequel to the 2021 Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise" and was released on December 5, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

The production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which financed the project, took to social media to announce the latest box office figures for "Pushpa 2: The Rule," revealing that the film has grossed Rs 1002 crore.

"Pushpa 2" now joins the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club, alongside films like Aamir Khan's "Dangal," Prabhas' "Baahubali 2," "Kalki 2898 AD," SS Rajamouli's "RRR," and Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" and "Jawan." The film's Hindi version, whose trailer was launched by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, has so far earned Rs 375 crore in nett box office earnings, as per a separate post by Mythri Movie Makers.

In the sequel, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, the labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, with Rashmika Mandanna returning as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil portraying SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The original film, also directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was a massive commercial success, grossing over Rs 300 crore in India, and it helped establish a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu audience.



