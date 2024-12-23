Pushpa 2 Director Sukumar Hails Ram Charan’s Performance in 'Game Changer', Predicts National Award Win

Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar has given the first review of Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Speaking at a promotional event for the film in Dallas, US, on Saturday, the director stated that Ram Charan’s performance was so remarkable that he hopes the actor receives a National Award for it. At the event, Sukumar revealed that he had watched the film with Ram Charan’s father, actor Chiranjeevi. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps—phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian).”

The director also expressed his long-held belief that Ram Charan deserved a National Award for his performance in Rangasthalam and hoped that Game Changer would fulfill that dream. He said, “I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it.”

Also Read: Ram Charan Welcomed by Over 10,000 Fans in Dallas at Historic 'Game Changer' Pre-Release Event (Watch Video)

Sukumar’s next film will see him collaborating with Ram Charan for the second time after their blockbuster Rangasthalam. Speaking about their bond, Sukumar said, “I love every hero who works with me because we work together for at least 3 years. But when the film is released, I don’t stay in touch with most of them. Charan is the only exception because we stayed in touch even after Rangasthalam. He is my brother; I love him more than anything. We often meet and discuss various things.”