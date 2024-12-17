‘Pushpa 2’ fever grips Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Dec 17 As “Pushpa 2” fever continues to take over, Akshay Kumar has joined in on the excitement by recreating the film’s most iconic dialogue, “Wildfire hu.”

In a video circulating on the internet, Akshay is seen delivering Allu Arjun's iconic line, "Wildfire hu." Soon after the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but gush over Khiladi Kumar. One netizen commented, “Wow, amazing @akshaykumar sir, wildfire pose of mega superstar @alluarjun from #Pushpa2TheRule, great!” Another said, “I remember he supported Pushpa 1 also.”

Not to forget, in 2021, Akshay had penned a congratulatory note for Allu Arjun after the success of “Pushpa: The Rise.”

The ‘Airlift’ actor had written, “Congratulations @alluarjun on the massive response you have received from all over India for #PushpaTheRise, another big win for our industry… planning to watch it real soon. @GTelefilms.” In response, Allu Arjun replied, “Thank you very much, Akshay ji. Nice of you to send your warm wishes. Congratulations to you too. Glad people are coming back to theatres & the Indian film industry is shining again.”

“Pushpa 2: The Rule,” directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Released in theatres on December 5, the movie has crossed a remarkable Rs 1000 crore globally within just seven days. The sequel to the 2021 hit has reportedly earned Rs 902 crore at the India box office. It also became the first Hindi film to collect over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend.

Recently, Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of “Pushpa 2.” He was released from jail, with several stars visiting his residence afterward.

In a statement, the actor revealed that his legal team has advised him not to meet anyone or visit his family at this time.

In his note, the actor wrote, “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor