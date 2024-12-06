Telangana Govt Bans Film Benefit Morning Shows After Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede

The stampede incident in Hyderabad, which claimed the life of a woman and seriously injured two children at the special screening of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 in Sandhya Theatre due to overcrowding, led to a stampede situation that made Telangana State Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy cancelled all special screening in the city.

Following the incident, the Telangana minister officially announced the cancellation of special morning shows across the state. The decision was taken to prevent untoward incidents in the future, but it has created a row among moviegoers and fans who enjoy attending these early shows.

The incident occurred on Thursday's special screening, where Allu Arjun himself was present on the screen. Chaos erupted at the theatre; a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and her son Sridej (9) got caught in the rush, falling and getting trampled underfoot as a large number of people hurried in all directions. Both sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to the hospital, while the mother died during the treatment.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released on Thursday, December 5, with positive reviews and gave a blockbuster opening on the first day of the show worldwide. Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's action thriller earned Rs 175.1 crore nett in India, the biggest opener in the Indian film industry this year, beating Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

According to the India Today report, the film made over Rs 200 crore opening across the globe on the day one of its releases, however, official numbers are awaited. Pushpa 2 is released in theatres on December 5. The Allu Arjun-led movie debuted on over 10,000 screens across the globe.

Pushpa 2 made a huge collection of Rs 175.1 crore (nett) on the first day of the show, which also includes the paid premiere shows on December 4 in India. The special premiere shows in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bengaluru gained Rs 10.1 crore nett, reported.