'Pushpa 2' sets box office on fire! Check how much money Allu Arjun-starrer minted on day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' is roaring at the box office.

Cinema halls have been witnessing 'housefull' shows ever since the makers released the film on Thursday.

As per the team of 'Pushpa 2', the film registered a whopping Rs 294 crore globally on the first day of its release.

With its massive collection, Pushpa 2 broke the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the Hindi language. It also broke RRR's Rs 156 crore record to become the biggest domestic opener ever.

THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office ❤️‍🔥#Pushpa2TheRule grosses 294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1 making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema 💥💥💥#Pushpa2BiggestIndianOpener RULING IN CINEMAS Book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/tHogUVEOs1… pic.twitter.com/uDhv2jq8dc — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 6, 2024

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Ahead of the release, Rashmika penned a note expressing gratitude to the entire team of 'Pushpa 2' including director Sukumar and co-star Allu Arjun.

"Pushpa 2 is releasing tomorrow and right now I am overwhelmed with emotions.. It's fascinating to see myself be so affected and so personally connected with this team and for a film.. never before have I ever let a film influence my emotions and today on the eve of the release I am feeling emotions I've never felt for a film before. Hmm.. where do I begin.. Pushpa started in 2021 but for me it started waaaay before that in covid times.. I remember the team coming to my house to train me for the chitoor slang to walking on the sets of Pushpa on day 1 the release of Pushpa 1 and then starting of Pushpa 2 shooting for Pushpa 2 for sooooo long.. everyday for the last 5 years talking about Pushpa," she wrote.

She added, "Sukku sir.. from the point of not knowing how to talk to him to the point where I am so so emotionally connected to him.. Allu Arjun sir.. from point of being so scared of sir to even talk to sir to searching for him in our crowded set to ask if the shot was ok.. Kuba sir the man of few words but the man when he smiles you know that, that shoot is freaking amazing!!Mythri movie makers my home production from the point of fighting for dates to the last day of fighting for dates haha..Fahadh sir I got to work with you for 2 days and I've heard you've created absolute magic..on my way to watch it right now I love mythri.. they are the best!"

