Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Granted Bail by Nampally Court

Nampally court on Friday granted regular bail to Telugu film actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya 70 MM theatre stampede case. He was asked to submit two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede and was released on the same day after securing interim bail from the Telangana High Court. The court granted him four weeks of interim bail, conditional upon a Rs 50,000 bond

The incident happened on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, a case was registered against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on a complaint by the deceased woman's family. Allu Arjun was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13.