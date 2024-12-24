Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun Summoned to Appear Before Hyderabad Police Today in Sandhya Theatre Incident

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been issued a notice to appear before the police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede that occurred during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. Police sources confirmed that the actor has been asked to appear at 11 AM, according to Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik.

Allu Arjun had previously stated that he would cooperate with the investigation. The notice was issued a day after Police Commissioner C.V. Anand released a video detailing the sequence of events at the theater during the stampede.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised. Following the incident, the city police filed a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management based on a complaint from the deceased woman's family. Allu Arjun, named as accused No. 11, was arrested on December 13. He was granted four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court the same day and released on December 14.