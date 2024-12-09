Pushpa 2 Stampede: Hyderabad Police Arrest Theatre Owner After Female's Death at Allu Arjun's Premiere

Three individuals were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Sunday, December 8, concerning a fan’s death at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad. The incident, which occurred on the night of December 4, also left her eight-year-old son hospitalisiled due to asphyxiation caused by overcrowding, reported PTI.

According to police, a large number of fans had gathered at the Sandhya Theatre to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun and watch the film. The deceased woman’s family lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the actor, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station. The three arrested individuals include one of the theatre’s owners, the senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge. A release from Hyderabad Police stated that the theatre management failed to make adequate security arrangements despite knowing about the actor's visit. Additionally, no separate entry or exit was arranged for the actor and his team.

Arjun’s visit resulted in a stampede-like situation at the theatre, leading to the death of 35-year-old Revathi. She and her young son fell unconscious during the incident and she was proclaimed dead while he was hospitalised in critical condition. The police performed CPR on both victims before rushing them to the hospital. The incident took place when fans surged forward to catch a glimpse of the actor as he entered the theatre.The report states that a case was earlier registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105, 118 (1), and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased’s family. Arjun has since offered ₹25 lakh compensation to the family and assured that he will pay the boy's medical bills.

