Pushpa 2 Trailer Release Date: Check Runtime, and What to Expect from Allu Arjun’s Hyped Sequel

Allu Arjun's much-hyped film Pushpa 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa, is all set to release worldwide in theaters on December 5. The movie, written and directed by Sukumar B, features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. Pushpa 2 will be released in six languages, including Bengali, simultaneously. With just 27 days left for the release, the makers have already kicked off an extensive promotional campaign. Currently, a special song featuring Allu Arjun and Sreeleela is being shot in Hyderabad, where Sreeleela is seen shaking a leg with the actor.

According to latest update he Pushpa 2's press release event will be held on November 15. The entire team is going to be present at the event which is tentatively scheduled on November 15. If the buzz is to be believed, the trailer of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will be out on November 15. After the trailer, the producers of the film also confirmed that they will launch another two songs.

While Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the music for the first film, is handling the songs for Pushpa 2, reports suggest that Thaman, Sam CS, and Ajaneesh Loknath are also onboard to compose the background score. This news has left fans confused, as there has been no official confirmation regarding the inclusion of multiple composers. Fans are also wondering why Devi Sri Prasad, who has been a long-time collaborator with Sukumar B, has been sidelined for the background score of Pushpa 2.