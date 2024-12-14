PV Sindhu shares picture with fiance Venkata Datta

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 : India's star shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday shared an adorable picture with her fiance Venkata Datta.

In the image, the couple can be seen feeding each other cake. The heartwarming image had 'Miss to Mrs' caption on the board in the background.

"When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself - Kahlil Gibran2024," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PV Sindhu (@pvsindhu1)

As soon as Sindhu dropped the image, fans and members of the showbiz chimed in the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations you two," Neha Dhupia commented.

"Lovely," a fan wrote.

Reportedly, the picture is from Sindhu and Venkata's engagement bash. They are all set to tie the knot on December 22.

Recently, the badminton player met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend him her wedding invitation.

"Always so special to spend time with you, sir. We are deeply grateful for your love, affection and guidance, sir. It is truly amazing how you can discuss badminton with me and data with Datta so effortlessly," she wrote on Instagram.

In a visual shared by the Nirmala Sitharaman Office on X, the two-time Olympic medallist also met the finance minister with Venkata."Smt PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1), badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist, calls on Smt@nsitharaman," the post read.

A few days ago, Sindhu invited legendary Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding.

Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to express his feelings after receiving the wedding invitation from the shuttler.

"In badminton, the score always starts with 'love', & your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories & endless rallies of joy! @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

On the sporting front, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.

In the title clash lasting for 47 minutes, Sindhu defeated Luo Yu by 21-14, 21-16, within two straight games. This was Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open title in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament, as compared to Syed Modi India International, which is a BWF Super 300 tournament. In 2023 and this year, she reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but failed to win the title. (ANI)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor