PVRINOX and Maddock ends war over ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, agrees on theatre release on May 23

Mumbai, May 15 Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer "Bhool Chuk Maaf" is finally set to release in theatres on May 23.The update comes after a legal face-off between PVR Inox and production house Maddock Films.

After a constructive discussion with all stakeholders, PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios have announced that Maddock Film’s keenly awaited, "Bhool Chuk Maaf", will release in theatres on 23 May 2025.

The disagreement between the production banner and the cinema chain commenced after Maddock Films cancelled the film's theatrical release amidst the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and chose a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. Upset by this, PVR Inox sought the court's intervention for the breach of contract.

Dinesh Vijan, Founder, Maddock Films, said, “As our surroundings begin to heal, we’re especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy. We’re also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we’re proud to collaborate once again with them for our film’s release.”

Kamal Gianchandani of PVRINOX, added, “We are proud to affirm our deep commitment to the theatrical experience — a cornerstone of Indian cinema culture and the most immersive way to experience storytelling at its finest. We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. We are thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs — in cinemas. Their support reinforces the strong bond between content creators and exhibitors, and we look forward to a successful release.”

Made under the direction of Karan Sharma, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" is touted to be a romantic comedy and a family entertainer.

