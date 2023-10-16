"Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 changed the course of my life": Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' will always remain special for actor Kartik Aaryan as he feels the film has "changed the course of his life."

The film completed eight years today and Kartik chose to celebrate its anniversary in a special way.

Taking to Instagram, Kartikd dropped a video of his famous monologue from the film and captioned it, "'Problem Kya Hai?' I didn't know that these three words will become synonymous to my name this movie changed the course of my life, my career and put me on the track of an unforgettable journey into the celluloid."

He added, " #PyaarKaPunchnama2, clocks in eight years today... always indebted to Luv Sir and the audience who gave unconditional love back then and still look forward to hearing the Monologue every time.Ending this gratitude-note with the three magical words [?] Problem Kya hai? ."

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' also starred Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Kartik will be seen headlining Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'.

'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and in director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'.

