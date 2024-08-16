Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy After 1 Year Of Marriage In a Quirky Post

Sonnalli Seygall, who gained prominence with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is expecting her first child with her husband, Ashesh Sajnani. On Friday, August 16, the actress shared the news on social media and proudly flaunted her baby bump in the post. She also revealed that her baby will arrive in December this year.

She can be seen munching on chips and chocolates. Ashesh, on the other hand, is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another. The pictures also feature their pet pooch.The caption read, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. baby coming."

Last month, the couple celebrated one year of marital bliss. On the special occasion, the actress shared a series of unseen pictures from their wedding on social media. In the first picture, Ashesh can be seen planting a kiss on Sonnalli's forehead. The second picture shows them taking pheras. In the third snapshot, the couple are seen posing with their furry friend in a garden.On the work front, Sonnalli Seygall has worked in several films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Jai Mummy Di. She has also made notable appearances in web series such as Illegal - Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika.